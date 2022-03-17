Boris Leaves Middle East Energy Talks Empty-Handed

Bad news from Boris in Saudi Arabia, as talks with Mohammed Bin Salman and the UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed last night failed to commit to increasing energy exports from the Middle East to cut back on western reliance on Russian oil. In the same week that Saudi Arabia executed 81 people…

Despite ‘optimism’ that a deal could be made leading up to the talks, when asked whether an agreement had actually been made, Boris said:

“I think you need to talk to the Saudis about that, but I think there was an understanding of the need to ensure stability in global oil markets and gas markets and the need to avoid damaging price spikes.”

Anyone know plan B?