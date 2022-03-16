WATCH: Iran Promises Only to Use Nazanin Hostage Millions for Humanitarian Purposes

Liz Truss has spent the afternoon on her feet doing a deserved victory lap in the Commons following the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori. According to the Foreign Secretary she has been assured by the Iranian regime that the £393.8 million paid in parallel / sequential for her release “will only be available for humanitarian purposes”

Guido swears he’s heard that line before…
mdi-tag-outline Iran
mdi-account-multiple-outline Liz Truss
