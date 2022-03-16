Sarah Vine Defends ‘Homeless’ Michael Gove

Sarah Vine has launched an honourable defence of Gove in her column today, after mockery that the Levelling Up Secretary wouldn’t commit to taking in Ukrainian refugees under his own scheme announced on Monday. Writing in the MailVine clarifies:

“…he is no longer living in the family home we jointly own, so it’s not in his gift. He is too honourable to point that out, so I thought I would do it for him.”

While this is fair up to a point, Gove is hardly homeless. He has in fact taken up residence of the Foreign Secretary’s luxury London pad at Carlton House Terrace. Guido presumes that Michael is only using one of the £25 million home’s three bedrooms, leaving oodles of space for a whole Ukrainian family to move in. After IPSA specified last night that MPs can use their taxpayer-funded pads to house refugees, Guido presumes Michael won’t want to be left behind…
