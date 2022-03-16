PM Says He’ll Address Human Rights Concerns in Saudi While Asking them to Pump More Oil

Ahead of his meetings with the country’s leaders, Boris told Laura Kuenessberg this morning that his trip to Saudi Arabia will involve discussing human rights concerns alongside asking for a dramatic increase in global oil supplies. The pressure comes after the country that could massively help alleviate the cost of living crisis executed 81 prisoners last weekend…

He told the pool:

“It’s not just a question of looking at the OPEC countries and what they can do to increase supply, though that is important, there’s also the issue of Emirati investment in UK wind farms – already huge – what more can they do? We need to double the pace of our construction of wind farms… When we look at the dependency the west has built up on Putin’s hydrocarbons, on Putin’s oil and gas we can see what a mistake that was.”

Speaking about Ukraine, the PM echoed Zelenskyy’s words on NATO, saying he “understands what he’s saying about NATO and the reality of the position, and everybody’s always said… there’s no way Ukraine is going to join NATO any time soon. But the decision about the future of Ukraine has got to be for the Ukrainian people.” He refused to be drawn on questions about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…

