Gove Compares Putin to a Drug Pusher

Michael Gove used an appearance at the Conservative Environment Network (belated) Christmas party last night to compare the West’s dependency on Russia’s natural resources to drug addiction, hooked onto the gear by a pushing Putin. The solution, he says, is by diversifying the sources of energy we have – though he’s not convinced by the arguments for fracking…

“We know Vladimir Putin is using hydrocarbons as any pusher would to induce addiction in others and then to manipulate them”.

A politically questionable metaphor from Michael…