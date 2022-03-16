Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Released

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow British-Iranian detainee Anousheh Ashouri are heading to a Tehran airport to finally leave Iran, according to their lawyer Hojjat Kermani. Free after nearly 6 years…

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s constituency MP, Labour’s Tulip Siddiq, has confirmed the news this morning, having campaigned for her release for years. Siddiq added it was “quite an achievement” for Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to help secure Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release, claiming she was the only Foreign Secretary who “actually did something”. Succeeding where Hammond, Hunt, Boris, and Raab failed…