Tory Whips Warn MPs Not to Use Taxpayer-Funded Flats to House Ukrainian Refugees

Just sent to Tory MPs from their whips:
“Part 1 – Following the launch of the Homes for
Ukraine scheme, we would like to pay tribute
to all colleagues across the House who have
offered to house Ukrainian refugees.
This generosity illustrates how the United
Kingdom is playing a leading role in supporting
the humanitarian crisis caused by Putin’s
brutality.
In order to ensure that Members follow the
clear rules set out by IPSA, we would like
to highlight that Part C, Section 4.7 of The
Scheme of MPs’ Business Costs and Expenses
states that:
Part 2 •
4.7 Where MPs are claiming for rent and/or
associated costs, they must be resident at the
property for which claims are being made, and
may not sublet the property, or any part of it.
In light of IPSA rules, colleagues who wish to
help Ukrainian refugees find a home should
not use IPSA-funded residences for this
purpose.“