Tory Whips Warn MPs Not to Use Taxpayer-Funded Flats to House Ukrainian Refugees

Just sent to Tory MPs from their whips:

“Part 1 – Following the launch of the Homes for

Ukraine scheme, we would like to pay tribute

to all colleagues across the House who have

offered to house Ukrainian refugees.

This generosity illustrates how the United

Kingdom is playing a leading role in supporting

the humanitarian crisis caused by Putin’s

brutality.

In order to ensure that Members follow the

clear rules set out by IPSA, we would like

to highlight that Part C, Section 4.7 of The

Scheme of MPs’ Business Costs and Expenses

states that:

Part 2 •

4.7 Where MPs are claiming for rent and/or

associated costs, they must be resident at the

property for which claims are being made, and

may not sublet the property, or any part of it.

In light of IPSA rules, colleagues who wish to

help Ukrainian refugees find a home should

not use IPSA-funded residences for this

purpose.“