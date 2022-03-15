Farage Hits Back at Verhofstadt’s Russian Collusion Smears

Arch Europhile Guy Verhofstadt was back on the airwaves today to once again accuse Nigel Farage of cheerleading for the Kremlin and “colluding with Putin” during his time as an MEP. This is currently the core theme of those whom are irreconcilable to Brexit. Appearing on LBC this morning, host Nick Ferrari challenged Verhofstadt to explain exactly how Farage had gone about this so-called “collusion”, to which Verhofstadt said:

“He was simply defending the positions of Russia, and denying in fact, Ukrainians and Belarus and Georgians and Moldova to choose their own paths to democracy… every extreme right-wing politician in Europe has one or other link with Russia and with Putin… [they’re] cheerleaders… They’re paid… now they are denying it.”

Never one to back down from a fight, not least from his old pal Guy, Farage immediately hit back:

“The only people who colluded with Putin are the EU idiots who still keep buying his gas and oil.”

Once again, the tangible evidence for Guy’s claims was mysteriously absent, and as of yesterday, EU states and firms are still buying oil from three Russian companies, even after the latest “transaction ban” sanctions. The EU states are literally funding Putin’s war-machine…