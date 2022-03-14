Public Trusts Boris Over Starmer to Stand Up to Putin

Despite a relentless smear campaign from hysterical EU rejoiners to paint Boris as a Kremlin apparatchik, and Brexit as a Russian conspiracy, the public still trust Boris over Starmer as the best person to stand up to Putin. According to new data from Opinium, Boris has a 13% lead over Starmer at 28% to 15%. Starmer’s approval has actually declined by 4 points over the last two weeks as the UK’s response to the invasion has played out…

The smears have failed. FBPEers insisting Boris dances to the tune of the oligarchs obviously falls flat when the Kremlin themself are singling out the UK’s response for its hostility – not to mention Boris’s own popularity with the Ukrainian government and its people. Better luck next time…