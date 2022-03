Michael Gove has just confirmed the full details of the UK’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ refugee scheme, with the website for UK citizens to register their interest now live. The scheme will be uncapped, and as previously announced, hosts will receive £350 a month for up to 12 months. Here are the full details:

Refugees don’t need ties to the UK

No cap on numbers

Refugees can live, work, and use public services in UK for up to 3 years

£350 tax-free host payment per month

Hosts required to name person / family they’re sponsoring

Grant Shapps and Matt Hancock have already committed to joining the scheme, with Gove, Sajid and Halfon promising to ‘look at it’. Sign up here if you have the space…