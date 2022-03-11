Westminster Bridge Gets Terror Attack Plaque

Westminster Bridge finally bears a plaque to commemorate the five people killed in the 2017 terror attack, including PC Keith Palmer. Westminster City Council announced their intention in March last year, although Grade II listing saw the process delayed until yesterday, when the tribute was at last revealed:

“In memory of those who lost their lives in the act of terrorism on Westminster Bridge and New Palace Yard on 22 March 2017.” “This plaque is also laid in recognition of the injury and loss caused to the many other people affected, their bravery, humanity and resilience continues to inspire us.”

Hat-tip to Travis Frain who posted the photos to Linkedin. Frain himself was injured during the attack while on a university trip, and alongside campaigning for the plaque launched a counter-radicalisation programme during lockdown.