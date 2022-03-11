NHS Hiring Even More £60,000 Equality and Inclusion Managers

Every few months the NHS runs into a serious logistical problem. Not that there’s now an unprecedented waiting list. Not that its budget is the same size as the entire GDP of Greece. No, the problem is it doesn’t have enough ‘Equality, Diversity and Inclusion’ managers, collecting £60,000+ salaries at the taxpayer’s expense. Yes, they’re hiring… again.

Budding pen-pushers in Manchester, York, Scarborough and London are in luck: three more equality lead positions have opened in those areas this week. If “shaping and delivering the improvement of equality, diversity and inclusion” sounds good to you, look no further. The job ad for the Head of Equality in York/Scarborough seems to have made a mistake, though – it describes the role as a “rare opportunity“. Given this is now the 23rd diversity manager role to appear on the NHS job board in the last 12 months, losing candidates shouldn’t worry too much. Just wait a few weeks and try again. Sometimes the salary offer is even higher.

An extra £117,441 to the NHS’s annual budget well-spent. For some reason, these heroes didn’t get a mention in Saj’s ‘radical’ NHS reform speech earlier this week…