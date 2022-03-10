Douglas Ross Withdraws No Confidence Letter

The Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has withdrawn his letter of no confidence in Boris from Graham Brady in light of his handling of the Ukraine crisis. That should make the PM’s appearance at the forthcoming Scottish Tory Conference less awkward…

In a statement just put out, Ross said the “middle of an international crisis is not the time to be discussing resignations:

“The middle of an international crisis is not the time to be discussing resignations, unless it’s the removal from office of Vladimir Putin” “There will be a time and place to debate partygate but, as even Keir Starmer said at the weekend, we should put that on pause while there is war in Europe.” “It’s essential that we all fully support what the UK Government is doing. In light of Russia’s appalling actions, the government and Prime Minister need our backing, and they have mine and the whole Scottish Conservative party.” “We should all be focused on what we can do to help the Ukrainian people in any capacity.”

Presumably the No. 10 operation will be hoping his fellow Scot Tories follow his lead…