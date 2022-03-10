Covid Sweeping Through Westminster… Again

Just as life appears to have finally returned to a pre-pandemic normal, the Parliamentary authorities have waded in to remind everyone that Covid still exists, and maybe staffers need to open a few windows. In an email to estate workers last night, staff were warned of rising cases across Parliament again, and encouraged to test regularly and mask up in enclosed spaces as part of exercising “personal responsibility” in line with the government’s “Living with Covid” plan. Thankfully, all this is just guidance…

“Dear colleagues, A number of positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the estate in the last few days, similar to the trend being observed nationally in the past week. Colleagues who have been identified as being at greater risk from COVID-19 may want to review their individual risk assessment to ensure appropriate measures remain in place. The government’s ‘Living with COVID-19 plan’ makes clear that the global pandemic is not over and promotes the need for us all to exercise our personal responsibility to continue to mitigate the risk from COVID-19.”

Nationally there has been an uptick in cases too, the last remaining uninfected member of the Guido team finally gained some herd immunity this week. Alok Sharma tested positive last week, and Guido hears several MPs’ offices have been hit with the bug in the last couple of days. Luckily the Strangers’ bar is still as busy as usual…