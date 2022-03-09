Live with Littlewood!
TONIGHT FROM 6PM
Join us as we discuss defence spending, the refugee crisis, boycotts and a Net Zero referendum on Live with Littlewood. Is it time to put the emissions target to the people? Should companies cease operations in Russia?

ON THE PANEL…

  • Patrick Christys, GB News presenter
  • Helen Dale, writer
  • Emma Webb, political commentator
  • Victoria Hewson, IEA

Tune in from 6pm here or on YouTube!
