Live with Littlewood!

Join us as we discuss defence spending, the refugee crisis, boycotts and a Net Zero referendum on
. Is it time to put the emissions target to the people? Should companies cease operations in Russia?
Patrick Christys,
GB News presenter
Helen Dale
, writer
Emma Webb,
political commentator
Victoria Hewson,
IEA
Institute of Economic Affairs
Emma Webb
Helen Dale
Patrick Christys
Victoria Hewson
March 9 2022 @ 17:30
