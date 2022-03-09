Laura Pidcock Rules Out Parliamentary Return

Guido will admit the news that Laura Pidcock is finally ruling out making a return as a Labour candidate at the next election, is something of a disappointment. Having already resigned from the party’s NEC over Christian Wakeford’s defection, Pidcock nonetheless publicly flirted with the idea of making a triumphant comeback, claiming on the Northern Agenda podcast she “[had] a bit of thinking to do” about giving it a go. Looks like she’s decided it wasn’t worth it…

Releasing a statement last night, Pidcock broke the sad news:

“I’d like to say thanks to the activists, Labour members and former constituents who have asked me if I will stand as a Labour candidate at the next General Election, and in so doing, beginning the process of seeking selection by my local constituency party. Your encouragement has been heart-warming. I am always blown away by how supportive people are.

Being the elected representative for North West Durham was a really wonderful opportunity, one that I think about each day. I learned so much from that experience and I will forever be grateful for it.

However, I have to be honest and say that I will not be looking to be selected by the constituency to become the Labour candidate at the next election. I have been doing a lot of thinking for several months and I have no intention or desire to enter that process. As I have previously stated, all of my energy is going into grassroots activism, campaigning and the trade union movement.

Much love, peace & solidarity.”

