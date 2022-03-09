Field Narrows, Anushka Asthana Shortlisted for BBC Pol Ed

ITV’s Paul Brand was one of the favourites for the BBC Political Editor job on the back of his partygate scoops. Given he’s just announced that he is “Thrilled to be fronting the Tonight programme – UK’s most watched current affairs show – from April” Guido thinks we can rule him out of transferring to the BBC. He’ll be going head-to-head with Beth Rigby Interviews, which is kicking off on Sky News tomorrow night. Sky News’s Sam Coates has seen his odds lengthen dramatically at the bookies, so perhaps he is out of the running too. The field is narrowing…

Guido understands ITV’s deputy political editor Anushka Asthana (formerly political editor of the Guardian) is on the shortlist and is currently offered at even money at the bookies. Also said to be on the shortlist are Faisal Islam and Alex Forsyth – currently the BBC’s political correspondent.

According to one person who was in the running, the interview process has been arduous, with interviewees asked to improvise on the spot impromptu reports in front of the interviewing panel. The announcement as to who succeeds Laura Kuenssberg is expected next month…