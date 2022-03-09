While FBPEers try sniping the government at any opportunity, in the real world an astonishing poll puts into perspective just how well the PM’s handled Ukraine in the eyes of those who matter: Ukrainians.

The poll conducted by US outlet Cyngnal finds Boris’s net approval rating in Ukraine is second only to that of Zelenskyys, and is well ahead of Biden and Sholtz.

Zelenskyy: +79% Boris: +49.6% Biden: +25.8% Scholz: +23.4% Xi Jinping: -19.4% Putin: -86.7%

The UK also stands as the most popular ally in all this, 14 points ahead of the EU and 23 points ahead of the US:

🇬🇧: 56% 🇪🇺: 42.2% 🇺🇸: 33.3% Nato: -16.8%

Following the Kosovo conflict, parents started calling boys Tonibler – will Boris be the new baby name de jour of Ukraine when all this is over?