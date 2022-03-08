NEW: Royal Holloway Defend Politics Professor Bercow

He’s lost his ability to claim a parliamentary pass, he’s lost his Labour Party membership, he’s lost his credibility, however Bercow isn’t losing all his gongs. Guido can confirm Royal Holloway University is standing by their politics professor after Guido confronted them with the findings of the Independent Expert Panel. A spokesperson tells Guido they are aware of the investigation:

“Professor John Bercow has always been fully transparent with the university regarding the inquiry. He joined Royal Holloway in January 2020 and we have had positive feedback from students who value the insight they gain from his extensive experience and knowledge of British politics.”

The team over at Royal Holloway say that there is a line, however, and should any student or staff member experience similar bullying by the former Speaker they “would take immediate action”. A politics student at the university when Bercow was announced as their latest star signing told Guido:

“During his inaugural lecture at Royal Holloway, on the day of his appointment, Mr Bercow spent the first and last minutes of it defending his name and insisting that the allegations were nothing but a political vendetta. In light of the inquiry substantiating these claims, that Royal Holloway still believes he is a man worth standing by seems ludicrous, least of all from a pioneering former-women’s college on International Women’s Day”

Guido wonders whether the press office’s defensive statement will be able to stand for long…