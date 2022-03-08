Belligerent Bercow Rants at BBC Presenter Over Bullying Verdict “I’m Certainly Not Apologising”

Small mercies for BBC World at One presenter Sarah Montague, who just had to endure a 4-minute rant from John Bercow over today’s guilty verdict – at least it was 9 minutes shorter than the diatribe a member of his own staff had to suffer through during his tenure as Speaker. Listen at your own peril.

It was the usual routine today from John, who followed up his statement this morning by criticising Kathryn Stone for having “absolutely no body of expertise whatsoever” on his case, and repeatedly interrupting Montague to correct her “confused” questioning. How he was found guilty today will be a question for the ages.

After raging at Montague for most of his appearance, Bercow signed off by reassuring listeners once again that he “never applied” for a parliamentary pass and “didn’t want one“. Apparently it was an “absurd penalty” and “ridiculous“. What was he hoping for? Something more severe?