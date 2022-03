Remarkably, Redfield & Wilton have recorded Boris’s popularity is back up to pre-Partygate levels, leaping by 11% in just a week in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. While many may once again be embarrassed by their failure to predict Boris’s perennial ability to bounce back, despite his personal boost in popularity the Tories lag behind Labour anywhere between 3% and 8%, depending on which poll you look at. Which fact will influence Tory MPs’ nerves more?