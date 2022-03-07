Whittingdale and Tugendhat Setting Up Conservative Friends of Ukraine

John Whittingdale and Tom Tugendhat have just emailed Conservative MPs with invitations to join the newly-established Conservative Friends of Ukraine. Whittingdale will become President, with Tugendhat sitting as Vice President. Read the full email below:

“Dear Colleague

I am writing to ask whether you would become a member of Conservative Friends of Ukraine. Other parties already have similar groups and following the Russian invasion, we felt it was important to ensure that Conservative colleagues from across the Party could come together to show our support for Ukraine. This will also enable us to highlight the wide range of ways that the Government is supporting Ukraine.

At least 100 members are needed to qualify for formal party affiliation and we are approaching colleagues in Parliament first as this will hopefully allow us to reach the this threshold quickly. The Chairman and CCHQ are very supportive and have promised to expedite the Group’s approval.

In order to register as a member, please contact the secretariat at conservativefriendsofukraine@gmail.com

While becoming a member does not involve any further demands, if you would be interested in being listed as an Officer then please let us know.

We look forward to working together to show our support for our friends in Ukraine.

With best wishes

Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP – President

Tom Tugendhat MP – Vice President”