Scholz Rules Out Cutting Off Supplies of Russian Energy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has again ruled out suspending purchases of Russian gas and oil on the grounds that Europe’s energy supplies “cannot be be secured in any other way”:

“All our steps are designed to hit Russia sensitively and to be sustainable over the long term. Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions. At the moment, Europe’s supply of energy for heat generation, mobility, power supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way. It is therefore of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens.

The German government has been working hard for months with its partners within the European Union and beyond to develop alternatives to Russian energy. However, this cannot be done overnight. That is why it is a conscious decision on our part to continue the activities of business

enterprises in the area of energy supply with Russia.”