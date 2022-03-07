Russia Reiterates Ukrainian Surrender Terms

The Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov* has restated the conditions under which Russia is ready to stop hostilities. “They were told that all this could stop at one moment,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Reuters. These include Ukraine ceasing military action, changing its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledging Crimea as Russian territory and recognising the rebel-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that Kyiv will not “give up its own”, expressing confidence that control over the Donbas and Crimea would return to Ukraine “exclusively through diplomacy.” Slava Ukraini!

*Peskov’s daughter Elizaveta, on the other hand, posts “No to War” on Instagram.