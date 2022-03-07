Boris Contradicts Priti on Ukrainian Refugee Border Controls

Boris is holding firm on the UK’s current Ukrainian refugee programme, ruling out the possibility of removing border checks altogether for security purposes. Speaking in a pooled clip today, Boris said:

“We have two very, very generous routes already [but] as the situation in the Ukraine deteriorates people are going to want to see this country open our arms […] What we will do is have a very, very generous and open approach but what we won’t do is simply abandon controls altogether.”

This appears to contradict the “humanitarian route” revealed by Priti Patel last night, which would supposedly allow “anyone without ties to the UK fleeing the conflict in Ukraine will have a right to come to this nation“. Patel’s plan was reportedly a third route, yet now the PM and his spokesperson are saying they’ve “set out the two routes” already in place. Boris was also quick to dispute the reports that only 50 UK visas had been approved so far – although he couldn’t give a more accurate figure when prompted. Right…