Boris Announces International Ukraine Support Group, £175 Million New Aid Package

Boris has announced the UK will join Canada and the Netherlands in forming an International Ukraine Support Group, which pledge to offer humanitarian, economic, and defensive support to Ukraine. The hope is “many more countries” will join the group shortly, with the Boris also confirming the UK will send an additional £175 million aid package soon. Bringing the total support to £400 million…

Revealing the plans alongside Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Dutch PM Mark Rutte, Boris also reiterated the grim comments made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier today on Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, warning “we cannot simply close down use of oil and gas overnight, even from Russia.” Rutte added this was “a painful reality“. Maybe if we tapped into our own gas reserves…

UPDATE: Boris has now confirmed he will set out an “energy supply strategy” in the coming days to address soaring costs, including the potential to use “more of our own hydrocarbons”.