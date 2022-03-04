Team Starmer Want to Replace Labour General Secretary

Sir Keir’s allies are reportedly hoping to replace Labour General Secretary David Evans ahead of the next general election, following Evans’ failure to raise cash for the party’s near-empty coffers and taking too long to implement ‘operational changes’ to its organisation. Probably doesn’t help that the party is nearly bankrupt…

According to Politico, Evans has rankled the party’s leadership for his handling of staff redundancies – the party’s workforce has been slashed by a quarter – and his failure to tame the unions, which’ve caused massive headaches for Starmer by threatening to cut off essential party funding in recent months.

Speaking today, a former party official said:

“He messes up on nearly every engagement going, whether it’s all-staff calls, PLP engagements or shadow Cabinet meetings.”

Evans has only been in the job since May 2020. Will Starmer be following Boris in an office clear out…