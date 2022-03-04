Polls Forecasting Boris Will Lose his Uxbridge Seat Should be Taken With a Pinch of Salt

Last week’s JL Partners’ polling generating headlines that the Tories would face a ‘wipeout’ if a snap election were held tomorrow inevitably sent the Twitterati into a frenzy. Especially when those headlines claimed Boris would lose his seat alongside half the Cabinet…

Guido’s old enough to remember when the left managed to convince itself that Boris would lose back in 2019, thanks to the campaigning prowess of Labour’s candidate, Ali Milani. Even with the help of Guardian puff pieces and an army of Owen Jones followers knocking on local doors, Milani lost. In fact, Boris’s majority increased.

Milani has found the time since 2019 to write a book about losing the election; he hasn’t, however, found time to turn up to council meetings. In fact he only attended a meeting in January to ensure he wasn’t disqualified as a councillor as a result of a 6 month absence. According to local Guido sources, he is not even necessarily going to be Labour’s candidate at the next general election…

🚨 Here it is 🚨



Today we can publish the cover of my new book - our later this year. I am so honoured to be able to tell the incredible story of our campaign. From the council estate to taking on Boris Johnson 💪



Pre-Order now: https://t.co/jMjYofskCD pic.twitter.com/bHEIFrfmhp — Ali Milani (@ARMilani_) January 27, 2022

These sorts of polls might make a good headline, yet they almost never play out in reality. No sitting Prime Minister has ever lost their own seat in an election.