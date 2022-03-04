Loony Ex-Labour MPs Humiliated in Birmingham

The Birmingham by-election was boring for both the Tories and Labour, on election night and the run-up. The only minor excitement leading up to last night was the prospect of the online commie left being humiliated again. This time their pet project was Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate Dave Nellist – a former militant Labour MP expelled in 1991. He was backed by both Chris Williamson and Thelma Walker, who co-conspirators might remember stood for the Northern Independence Party in Hartlepool.

Thelma predicted Nellist “could be the start of real change”; Williamson went to Erdington to campaign for Nellist, “the ONLY socialist on the ballot paper”. Williamson’s tweet got 370 likes. Nellist got 360 votes…

Nellist lost his deposit, the hard left is humiliated and have once again proved their ability to get retweets in certain pockets of Twitter are all they have left…