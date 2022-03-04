81% of Jews Feel Labour Still Too Tolerant of Antisemitism

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has released their annual “Antisemitism barometer”, measuring the prevalence of Jewish racism in Britain and sentiment among British Jews. It doesn’t make good reading for Labour…

Back in September 2021, Sir Keir claimed, “We have closed the door this evening to Antisemitism in the Labour Party. We’ve turned our back on the dark chapter.” However according to the research, over eight in ten British Jews still feel Labour is too tolerant of racism against them. This is just 5% lower than in 2019…

This figure remains “markedly higher than any other political party”. The Greens have now broached the 50% mark – a nine point increase on last year – and the LibDems and SNP “also fared more poorly than before”. The Tories continue with the lowest concern of any English party…