Russian Businessman Puts Million Dollar Bounty on Putin

Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin has offered a $1,000,000 bounty for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a post he published on LinkedIn:

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws,” wrote Konanykhin on LinkedIn. “Putin is not the Russian president as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents.” “As an ethnic Russian and a Russian citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s Orda.*”

Alex Konanykhin is a colourful businessman who has had trouble with the Russian authorities in the past. Guido suspects he is going to have more trouble with them now…

*The Russian word Orda means “horde”, a predatory and plundering gang.