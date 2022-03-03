BBC Take Their Time Over Labour By-Election Candidate Revolution Comments

Today voters in Birmingham Erdington go to the polls following the death of Jack Dromey. Yesterday morning GB News revealed extraordinary comments from Labour’s candidate, the frontrunner, in which she weighed up the pros and cons of violent revolution. Labour say the comments are being presented out of context, so you can watch them again here in full and make up your own mind. Despite the story’s importance, the BBC chose to say nothing about it for a whopping 13 hours and 30 minutes. Slipping the story out after a day of cover up accusations at seven minutes past 11…

It was just Tory MPs calling out the BBC, though Richard Holden pointed out the corporation had no problem reported the UKIP candidate’s comments on deporting Eastern European people the eve before the Rochester by-election in 2014. Patrick O’Flynn also called the BBC out, followed by Michael Crick saying it was a “major mistake”, and reminiscing about his time at Newsnight when “I did story of Labour fiddling election expenses in Wirral South by-election. And we transmitted night before polling”

If the BBC have totally ignored the Paulette Hamilton story it’s very serious. Saying it’s on the eve of a by-election is no excuse. When I was Newsnight reporter I did story of Labour fiddling election expenses in Wirral South by-election. And we transmitted night before polling https://t.co/5ESA37QYQe — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) March 2, 2022

Yet more absurd editorial decisions from the ailing corporation…