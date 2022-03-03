Bank of England Splashes Taxpayer Cash Going Woke

One might hope the Bank of England’s primary focus at the moment would be using its monetary levers to counter inflation and help alleviate the cost of living crisis. The team over at Threadneedle Street have been working on a different priority, however: making the 328-year-old Britannia logo more inclusive. Usually this would be easily mockable, however Guido can’t for the life of him work out exactly how the updated logo is any more inclusive than the last…

It’s still Britannia with a spear and shield, the branch has fewer leaves and, bizarrely for a bank, the pile of cash is gone. She does now bear a striking resemblance to Nicola Sturgeon however…

They haven’t stopped there! Take a look at their new bespoke font for the website, which stands in huge contrast to the previously illegible, off-the-shelf typeface:

Guido rang the press office to double-check whether they’d be releasing the cost of the pointless redesigns, unsurprisingly they said no. An FoI has been duly submitted…