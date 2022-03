Arriving an hour late for the Stop the War rally, Corbyn might have hoped it would at least go smoothly after his best mate John McDonnell dropped out over Labour’s threat to withdraw the whip. Guido was on hand however to catch the astonishing moment a pro-Ukrainian protestor was kicked out by high-vis jacketed organisers, as Corbyn sat on and watched.



As irony goes, Stop the War delivered their bilge of nonsense on a stage above which was the inscription “to thine own self be true”…