Labour By-Election Candidate Weighed Up Pros and Cons of Violent Uprising

Ahead of tomorrow’s Birmingham Erdington by-election to replace the late Jack Dromey, GB News has unearthed footage of Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton appearing to question the value of democracy and considering “an uprising” to “get what we want“. In a clip from a 2015 panel discussion called “the Ballot or the Bullet?”, Hamilton said:

“Although I believe in the vote… I’m not sure that we will get what we really deserve in this country using the vote. But I don’t know if we are a strong enough group to get what we want to get if we have an uprising. I think we will be quashed in such a way we could lose a generation of our young people. So I am very torn. I went away and I watched the Malcolm X film and listened to a lot of what he’s said to make sure I was ready.”

Hamilton even goes on to discuss the benefits of “infiltrating” the leadership of schools to spread specific religiopolitical beliefs to children, claiming “I know that we want something of our own, but sometimes you have to infiltrate other systems if you want to get change”. According to GB News, a Labour Party spokesperson this morning said:

“Paulette Hamilton is arguing for better representation for the black community in public life and as she is campaigning to become Birmingham’s first black MP she has a point.”

“She has a point” about being “torn” on an uprising, apparently.