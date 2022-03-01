Raab Refuses to Rule Out Supplying Fighter Jets to Ukraine

Deputy PM Dominic Raab has this morning refused to rule out supplying fighter jets to Ukrainian pilots to defend Ukraine against Russia, claiming “nothing is off the table” as fighting continues for the sixth day. A move which would follow Poland’s announcement that it would send 70 jets of its own yesterday…

Speaking on LBC, Raab said:

“I can’t comment on that. We’ve been clear that we’ve provided training, we’ve provided anti-tank weapons, and all I would say is nothing is off the table… I would put it that we haven’t ruled anything out”

Asked later if a no-fly zone was being considered, Raab more forthrightly claimed that while it had been discussed, “the international community as a whole has decided against it”. NATO forces shooting down Russian planes would escalate things pretty quickly…