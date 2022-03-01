MPs Given £2,200 Pay Rise

“1 March 2022: IPSA announces MPs’ pay for 2022-23 The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority is today announcing details of MPs’ pay for the coming year. IPSA has a legal duty to set MPs’ pay, independently of Parliament and government.

IPSA has decided that the annual adjustment to MPs’ basic pay for 2022-23 will be the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees last year. They will therefore receive an increase of 2.7%, bringing the overall salary from £81,932 to £84,144 from 1 April 2022.

This is in line with the decision by IPSA in 2015 to adjust MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS). It is the first increase in MPs pay for two years, as pay remained unchanged in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.”