Boris Approval Ratings See Uptick

Polls over the last week have remained stubbornly unmoving for the Tories, despite Boris’s partygate being eclipsed in the news flow by the Ukraine crisis. A Redfield & Wilton poll out last night however finally brings some good polling news for the PM. His personal leadership ratings have leapt up by 13 points – albeit still down at -18. While this is well behind Sir Keir on net zero, on the question of ‘who is the best PM’, Boris now ties with Starmer on 36%, with the PM jumping 7 points. Obviously this is all entirely secondary to the news coming out of Ukraine…