BEIS Spent £86,000 on Net Zero “Race and Social Inclusion” Report

Co-conspirators will remember back in October when BEIS published an 83-page woke report on how the Net Zero transition might affect “gender, race and social inclusion”. After realising how ridiculous it was to insist Net Zero should somehow be “inclusive”, BEIS quickly deleted the report and cancelled the publication of the follow-up research…

New FoI documents have revealed how much the taxpayer forked out for this crucial – and now deleted – research: £86,200. In other words, enough to install loft insulation in almost 250 3-bed semi-detached houses. For some reason, BEIS didn’t respond to FoI requests on how many hours staff wasted on all this, nor the number of meetings BEIS spent discussing it…

Reacting to the news, Taxpayers’ Alliance Investigations Campaigns Manager Elliot Keck said:

“The officials who budgeted almost £90,000 for this woke eco-rubbish must be living on another planet.”



Nearly £90,000 to make sure decarbonisation isn’t racist. What was it Rishi said about making “difficult” decisions on spending cuts?