Hancock Squirms Over Gina Affair

Matt Hancock has finally spoken out about his affair with Gina Coladangelo, and it’s not exactly an easy watch. Appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Stephen Bartlett, Hancock claimed he “fell in love” with Coladangelo “quite quickly” – something which was, apparently, “completely outside of [his] control”. That’s the power of love…

Inevitably Hancock was uncomfortable with the topic, clearly unhappy at Bartlett referring to the affair as “casual sex”. He repeatedly asks Bartlett to restart the segment by asking the questions “in a little bit more respectful way”, and seems to think the moment would be edited out of the final interview. It wasn’t.

Finally regaining his composure, Hancock says:

“They weren’t actually rules. They weren’t the law. But that’s not the point. The point is they were the guidelines that I’d been proposing. And that happened because I fell in love with somebody…”

Watch at your own discretion…