‘Naming No Names’ Russia Blames Truss for Nuke Threat

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, has just come out with a line straight from a Blackadder episode. Asked about yesterday’s nuke threat, Peskov replied:

“There were unacceptable statements about possible conflict situations and even confrontations and clashes between Nato and Russa. I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary“

Russia’s obviously referring to Truss’s slightly surprising endorsement during the Sunday morning media round that British fighters should go to Ukraine if they want to defend the country. It will be interesting to see whether the PM’s spokesman defends the call to arms…