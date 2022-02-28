2021 Yet Another Good Year for Polar Bears

Yesterday was International Polar Bear Day, and on cue the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) has released its annual report on Guido’s favourite cuddly carnivores. Despite the IUCN Polar Bear Specialist Group’s suggestion that the polar bear numbers are declining, zoologist Dr. Susan Crockford is the bearer of good news: recent studies indicate they’re actually thriving. According to the GWPF, the global polar bear population total is almost 32,000…

Writing in the report, Crockford adds:

“The current health and abundance of polar bears continues to be at odds with predictions that the species is suffering serious negative impacts from reduced summer sea ice blamed on human-caused climate change.”

The reports of the bears’ deaths are greatly exaggerated – happy (belated) International Polar Bear Day!