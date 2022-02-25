Twitter Banned Trump for Inciting Mob, Maybe Putin Should Be Banned for Starting a War

In January 2021 Twitter removed Donald Trump from the platform for “incitement of violence“:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Putin and Russia’s state agencies have not just incited violence, they have committed it and started an unprovoked war. The Russian state’s Twitter accounts pump out lies and support for the war:



Address by the President of the Russian Federation https://t.co/jRvdLQE8TJ — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) February 24, 2022

💬#Zakharova: We call on everyone to stop whipping up hysteria.



❗️ Peace in the region is threatened not by any reviews of Russian and Belarusian defence capability but by the Western steps to build up NATO forces on the Union State border and to supply weapons to Kiev. pic.twitter.com/iRziYDisYG — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 16, 2022

❗️#Lukashevich: #NATO countries in essence took #Ukraine 🇺🇦 hostage to use as a "bridgehead" against Russia 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/rbse2x2tAR — Russian Mission OSCE (@RF_OSCE) February 24, 2022

Yet Putin is a blue ticked verified account operating freely. Is starting a war and tweeting misinformation about it not a violation of the Terms of Service? Choose a side, Twitter…