Twitter Banned Trump for Inciting Mob, Maybe Putin Should Be Banned for Starting a War

In January 2021 Twitter removed Donald Trump from the platform for “incitement of violence“:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. 

Putin and Russia’s state agencies have not just incited violence, they have committed it and started an unprovoked war. The Russian state’s Twitter accounts pump out lies and support for the war:



Yet Putin is a blue ticked verified account operating freely. Is starting a war and tweeting misinformation about it not a violation of the Terms of Service? Choose a side, Twitter…
