Sir Keir has finally explained why he’s spent almost 57 days in isolation since the start of the pandemic. Appearing on a live episode of the Full Disclosure podcast with James O’Brien – which Guido listened to in its entirety on your behalf – Starmer joked about his notoriously weak immune system┬áby ‘blaming’ it on the amount of time he spends with his children:

“…This is why I keep getting COVID, you see, I actually spend time with my kids.”

A clearly pointed dig at the PM…