Guido leans towards not banning Putin’s RT channel in the UK for the following reasons:

The propaganda is counter-productively nonsensical at times

Free democracies can withstand misinformation because they have a plurality of news sources

It will give Putin an excuse to ban British media organisations that puncture Putin’s domestic hyper-reality

Though now it transpires that Alastair Campbell used the channel to demagogically call for the overthrow of the democratic will of a sovereign nation post-referendum, it is giving Guido second thoughts. On balance, the tiny audience for the channel probably does not make a ban worthwhile…