Labour Ground Youth Wing’s Twitter

Sir Keir’s finally put the kids on the naughty step. This morning Labour announced it had restricted access to Young Labour’s Twitter account “until further notice”, claiming it had “become apparent that the account has recently become actively detrimental to the Party’s core objectives: to promote Labour candidates and policies, and to win elections.” Time out…

We regret to inform you that access to the @YoungLabourUK Twitter account has been restricted until further notice.



As an official channel for the Youth Wing of the Labour Party, we expect certain standards of behaviour from those with responsibility for this page’s output. — Young Labour (@YoungLabourUK) February 25, 2022

Having spent the last few weeks attacking “NATO aggression” and calling for the UK’s withdrawal from the alliance, it looks like the adults in the room had heard enough. Dissent will not be tolerated; it’s not just the MPs who are expected to get in line…