Vince Cable Appearing on Russia Today Embarrasses LibDems

Straight on from repeatedly denying there is an ongoing Uyghur genocide in China, Vince Cable has made another questionable foreign policy statement: appearing on Alex Salmond’s Russia Today show. Just a day after LibDem MP Jamie Stone slammed Salmond’s continued appearance on the channel…

Cable – still a LibDem member – spends a whole 30 minutes on the show, primarily plugging his new book and patting himself on the back for his Gordon Brown Mr Bean PMQs jibe. Funnily enough, Ukraine isn’t discussed…

UPDATE: LibDem spokesperson: “Vince has many views which the party has always valued, but appearing on RT is wrong. As a leader his strong criticism of the Salisbury incident and Russian oligarchs in the UK are on the record.”