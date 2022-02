In his address to the nation this morning, Boris finally called Putin what he is – a dictator:

“because for all his bombs and tanks and missiles I don’t believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians”

After years of clamping down on minority rights, arresting opposition politicians, and now invading sovereign neighbours, take a look at how he treats those brave enough to take a stand. God bless those principled enough to risk their own safety…