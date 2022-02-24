LBC Confirms New Weekday Marr Show, Rob Burley Editor

Following Tuesday’s surprising announcement that Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel were leaving the BBC to join LBC, the station has now revealed what’s in store for its other big signing: Tonight with Andrew Marr will air Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm, with the first show set for 7th March. Global also announced ex-BBC politics editor Rob Burley will re-join Marr as his Executive Editor, confirming Guido’s scoop from January…

Speaking this morning, Marr said:

“I’ve always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that. Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere.”

Still no announcements made yet on who will permanently fill Marr’s old Sunday morning slot at the BBC…