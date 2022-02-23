Streeting Sorry for Harold Shipman Jibe “Wasn’t In Good Taste, So I’m Sorry”

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has apologised for making a Harold Shipman jibe in the Commons yesterday afternoon. After being caught on microphone making a reference to the serial killer as Boris announced the repeal of Covid restrictions, Streeting responded today by admitting he had referenced Shipman, though claims he didn’t joke that the killer should join the frontbench:

I did NOT say that.



What I said was: “lectures from you [Johnson] on personal responsibility? What next? Harold Shipman on medical ethics?!”



I accept this wasn’t in good taste, so I’m sorry about that. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) February 23, 2022

After being called out by a number of MPs he appears to have had a change of heart. Streeting now says “I accept this wasn’t in good taste, so I’m sorry about that.” Fair enough…